New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 52,756 Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) by 386.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 52,756 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 364,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 242,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 76,947 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 145,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Price Performance

LOCO opened at $9.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $18.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

El Pollo Loco ( NASDAQ:LOCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $124.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of May 04, 2022, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

