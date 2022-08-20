New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 6,891 Shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kezar Life Sciences were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KZR opened at $10.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.90. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 39.64 and a current ratio of 39.64. The stock has a market cap of $612.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.16.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KZR shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jonestrading increased their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

