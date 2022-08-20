New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 7,114 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in PowerSchool were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWSC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 7.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000.

In other PowerSchool news, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 18,171 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $317,083.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 118,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PWSC opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.91. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.74.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $157.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.70 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PWSC. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PowerSchool from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

