New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 201,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,735 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRNE. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 8,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.21. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $9.63.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

