New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,163,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $53,979,000. Frazier Management LLC raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,384,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,328,000 after purchasing an additional 532,987 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,104,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,378,000 after purchasing an additional 654,676 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 724,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,580,000 after acquiring an additional 322,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $119,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,536 shares in the company, valued at $262,754.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRNX stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.87. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

