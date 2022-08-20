New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,682 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Stock Down 7.8 %

NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $3.43 on Friday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Workhorse Group

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Workhorse Group to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Roth Capital downgraded Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Workhorse Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

