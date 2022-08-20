New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $506,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 744.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $4,773,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $11.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $581.00 million, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $118.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Arlo Technologies’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 122,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $981,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 122,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $981,088.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $175,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 682,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,782,285.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,338. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

