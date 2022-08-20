New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,525 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nuvation Bio were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Nuvation Bio by 301.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 38,208 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NUVB stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.66. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.46.

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NUVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. BTIG Research lowered shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Nuvation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

