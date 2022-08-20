New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 9,788 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 555.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 16,560 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 37,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,749 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SUMO shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.93.

Sumo Logic Price Performance

Shares of SUMO opened at $8.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $938.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.64. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $22.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.32.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.09 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 51.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,712 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $34,444.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 208,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 5,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $40,555.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 220,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,866.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $34,444.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 208,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,355 shares of company stock valued at $982,008. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Featured Stories

