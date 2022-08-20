New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.65.

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $1.09. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 344.87% and a negative return on equity of 111.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $29,937.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,848.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $102,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,069.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $29,937.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,520 shares of company stock worth $244,940 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.71.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

