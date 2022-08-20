New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) by 555.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,125 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cytek Biosciences were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miura Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 3,020,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,286,000 after buying an additional 902,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 15,946 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 222.6% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 65,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 45,420 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. 35.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cytek Biosciences news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,881,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,726,565.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cytek Biosciences news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,881,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,726,565.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $44,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,500 shares of company stock worth $1,495,600. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTKB opened at $13.69 on Friday. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -684.50.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTKB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Cytek Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.