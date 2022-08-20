New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 659,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,422 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 164,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 61,421 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,052,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,315 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 42,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Harmonic from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Harmonic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmonic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Ian Graham sold 15,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $154,016.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,540.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $544,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37. Harmonic Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $12.22.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $157.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

