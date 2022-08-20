New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,996 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 17,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 36.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1.5% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 69,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 15.5% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOUT opened at $70.66 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $119.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

JOUT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Johnson Outdoors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,206 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $83,008.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

