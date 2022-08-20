New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 109,348 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,348 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBIO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 588.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 44,453 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 826.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 91,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 163,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $10.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $18.13.

Several brokerages recently commented on BBIO. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

