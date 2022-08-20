New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,253 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SATS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in EchoStar during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of EchoStar in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EchoStar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 9.6% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of EchoStar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000.

SATS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of EchoStar from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average is $22.46. EchoStar Co. has a twelve month low of $18.10 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

