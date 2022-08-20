New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 24,566 Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,566 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in MaxCyte were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MXCT. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 588.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vitruvian Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 4,385,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MaxCyte news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 3,235,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $13,912,856.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,735,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,163,879.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of MaxCyte stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $571.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.10. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $17.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.03.

Separately, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MaxCyte from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Further Reading

