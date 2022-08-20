New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,476 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,615,139,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 314,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after purchasing an additional 126,138 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 296,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after purchasing an additional 168,053 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,993,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 37,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots Price Performance

NYSE BIG opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $58.67. The company has a market capitalization of $695.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day moving average is $29.86.

Big Lots Announces Dividend

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.28). Big Lots had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIG. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Big Lots Profile

(Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.