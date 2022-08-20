New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,476 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,615,139,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 314,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after purchasing an additional 126,138 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 296,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after purchasing an additional 168,053 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,993,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 37,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.
NYSE BIG opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $58.67. The company has a market capitalization of $695.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day moving average is $29.86.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.
Several research firms recently weighed in on BIG. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.
