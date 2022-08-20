New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 46,794 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,794 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $952,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 53,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 28,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Lukas M. Roush purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,063.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,105 shares of company stock valued at $22,113. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BAND. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bandwidth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $71.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.86. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $110.60. The firm has a market cap of $456.23 million, a PE ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

