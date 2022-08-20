New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 64,670 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,670 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Well were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in American Well by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Well in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,621 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $47,994.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 859,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,442.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $47,994.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 859,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,442.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 10,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $41,488.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,062,813 shares in the company, valued at $8,313,136.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 595,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,154 over the last ninety days. 13.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Well Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03. American Well Co. has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.15.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.13 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 90.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on American Well from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

Featured Stories

