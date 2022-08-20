New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,578 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,954 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 7,578 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,417 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,323 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,804 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Kearny Financial by 17.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 58,108 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kearny Financial

In other news, EVP Thomas Demedici sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $30,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,392 shares in the company, valued at $665,257.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kearny Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ KRNY opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $866.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average is $12.25. Kearny Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.89.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $53.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 7.04%.

Kearny Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.81%.

Kearny Financial Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

