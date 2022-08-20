Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Gap Up to $4.09

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.09, but opened at $4.55. Newegg Commerce shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 36,826 shares traded.

Newegg Commerce Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Trading of Newegg Commerce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEGG. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 35,220.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,631 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 59.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 167,798 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the second quarter worth $135,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 170.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 29.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Newegg Commerce

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video, home audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; Xbox, Playstation, legacy gaming, and gaming titles; and home networking, commercial networking, server and components, and smart home products.

