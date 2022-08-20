Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) COO Sells $1,006,550.00 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $1,006,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,569,732.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 1.2 %

NXST stock opened at $197.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.50.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.10. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 32.36%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 9,621 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.14.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

