NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Increased to $94.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.44.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $89.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.26 billion, a PE ratio of 68.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.93.

Insider Activity

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $2,724,059,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $493,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,447,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,846 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.