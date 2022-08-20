Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $169.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.54. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.59.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

