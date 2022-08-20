Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 77.25% from the stock’s previous close.

NOG has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 2.8 %

NOG opened at $31.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $39.10.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSEAMERICAN:NOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $13,304,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,563,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,829,293.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $13,304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,563,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,829,293.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $3,890,558.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,263,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,785,364.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,728 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

