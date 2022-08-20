Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 1,864 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,719 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,461 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 1.2 %

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $19.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Several analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.17.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

