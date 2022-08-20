Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 377 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,622 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3,021.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €52.00 ($53.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

