Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 608 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,109,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,400,000 after purchasing an additional 16,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,679.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,679.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $87,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,706 shares of company stock worth $187,920. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

CMS Energy stock opened at $70.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.55 and a 200-day moving average of $67.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.27. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.51 and a 1-year high of $73.76.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

