Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 89,660.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in BioNTech by 340.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 18.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 6,301.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,321,000 after purchasing an additional 166,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on BioNTech from $283.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.43.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $147.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.05. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $117.08 and a 52-week high of $388.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.08 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.43% and a return on equity of 88.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 33.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

