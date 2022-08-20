Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 910.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MOS opened at $53.52 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $29.86 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.30). Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOS. Citigroup raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

