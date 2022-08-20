Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,084 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 6,237 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $503,201.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,610,325.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $132,799.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 6,237 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $503,201.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,610,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,011 shares of company stock worth $5,036,334. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.25.

Shares of BBY opened at $79.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.87. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

