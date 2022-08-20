Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 23,746 Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 171,645 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,746 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMT. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,412 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 8,388 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,676,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. 9.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.96. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $6.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

