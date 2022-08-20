Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 351 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.75.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

NYSE ABG opened at $186.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.13. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.43 and a twelve month high of $230.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.77 and its 200 day moving average is $175.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

