Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 5,066 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Infosys during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

Infosys Stock Down 1.0 %

Infosys Increases Dividend

NYSE INFY opened at $19.78 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The company has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average is $20.79.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.28%.

About Infosys

(Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.