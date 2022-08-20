Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,228 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 60,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NYSE MHD opened at $13.23 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

