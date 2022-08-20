Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,888,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,228,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,672 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,825,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,580,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,819,000 after purchasing an additional 665,199 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 699.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,775,000 after purchasing an additional 586,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPOT. Pivotal Research lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Redburn Partners raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.65.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $111.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.17 and a beta of 1.83. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $89.03 and a 1-year high of $305.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.60.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

