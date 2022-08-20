Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $224,000.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of BUG stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.98.

