Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,808 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 805 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $134,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,292.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts to $71.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $63.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.15. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $107.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.31.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $908.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.84 million. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.