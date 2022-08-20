Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 35,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AWK. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.57.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.6 %

AWK opened at $157.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.45 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.13. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

