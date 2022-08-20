Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $707,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of IYJ opened at $100.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.29 and a 200 day moving average of $98.39. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

