Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $725,000 Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $612,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in TC Energy by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in TC Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 110,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TRP. TD Securities raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.77.

NYSE TRP opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.77 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.74 and its 200 day moving average is $54.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.699 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 110.28%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

