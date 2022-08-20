Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $759,000 Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,358 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNP. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 638,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,170,000 after purchasing an additional 45,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 436,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after buying an additional 22,829 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,000.

RNP opened at $24.09 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average of $23.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

