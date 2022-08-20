Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $767,000 Stock Holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPLC. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth $507,000.

Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF Price Performance

TPLC opened at $35.20 on Friday. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $38.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average is $34.18.

