Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $776,000 Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 618.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 169,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,879,000 after acquiring an additional 145,727 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

Robert Half International Trading Up 0.5 %

RHI opened at $81.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.59. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.10 and a 1-year high of $125.77. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Stories

