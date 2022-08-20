Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $805,000 Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $1,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $190.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.82 and a 200-day moving average of $176.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.72 and a 12 month high of $212.23.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $12.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.56 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 44.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 3.90%.

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total transaction of $181,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

Read More

