Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $845,000 Stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 19,774 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 500,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after buying an additional 57,820 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 232,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 73,573 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 7.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 80,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:DMO opened at $12.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.71. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $16.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

