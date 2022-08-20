Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $869,000 Position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,729 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOU. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,368,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 372,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 157,884 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 135,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 42,234 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 52.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 36,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth $297,000.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ CLOU opened at $18.29 on Friday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $32.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.16.

