Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $880,000 Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.18.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

Shares of PPG stock opened at $131.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.04 and a 200-day moving average of $128.47. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $177.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.