Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $882,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $321.13 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $275.57 and a twelve month high of $374.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.84.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

