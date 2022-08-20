Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $894,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,086,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,496,000 after purchasing an additional 134,795 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 485,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,899,000 after acquiring an additional 26,769 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 447,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,794,000 after acquiring an additional 86,957 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 407,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,777,000 after purchasing an additional 90,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 379,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,547,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $103.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.54. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.80 and a 12 month high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.